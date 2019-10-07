This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€10.3 million in funding announced for migrant integration and gender equality in the workforce

English language classes and training initiatives for women are some of the projects awarded grants.

By Conor McCrave Monday 7 Oct 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,798 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4839567
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THIRTY-SIX PROJECTS across Ireland have been awarded funding in areas that will help the integration of migrants and promote gender equality. 

Following a call for applications, the projects from organisations including the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Monaghan County Council, and Business in the Community Ireland, will receive grants totalling €10.3 million over the next three years. 

The migrant integration projects will provide a range of supports to migrants, including English language classes and workplace training, a statement from the Department of Justice said. 

There will also be grants made available to cultural diversity and anti-racism initiatives, it said. 

Minister of State David Stanton said: “These grants will support and bolster the good work being carried out every day by local community organisations and national NGOs in support of migrant integration, which is crucially important.”

One of the projects in Cork under the migrant intergration category involves training to migrants based around a horticultural theme. Another nationwide project is aimed at providing diversity training in schools to promote diversity and integration. 

Some €4.5 million of this funding is being made available under the European Union’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). 

Gender equality

Meanwhile, another €5.8 million in funding has been announced to gender equality through women’s entrepreneurship and participation in the workforce. 

One Leinster-based project will provide employment-readiness training to women in the asylum system focused around Direct Provision locations. 

Another South and West Dublin-based project will provide training and mentoring to women who wish to start their own business. 

Funding of €4.3 million over three years is being made available under the European  Social Fund for initiatives targeted at women who are currently detached  from the labour market but wish to take up paid employment. 

A further €1.5 million is being made available to support women’s entrepreneurship. 

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: “The €5.8m I am announcing today will support women’s participation in the workforce. 

“It builds on the €5.5m funding awarded to 18 projects in 2017 and it will directly support disadvantaged women to access the labour market. It will also, I hope, help more women to become successful entrepreneurs.

He added: “I am very encouraged by the progress to date and the continuing improvement in women’s participation in the workforce.

“However, women continue to have lower overall levels of participation in the workforce, are paid less and have less access to senior positions. Women are also less likely to own or manage their own businesses.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie