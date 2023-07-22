Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 22 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Mediterranean deaths
Six migrants drown off Morocco trying to reach Spain
The other 48 would-be migrants made it back to shore where they received first aid, the authorities added.
2.8k
6
1 hour ago

SIX MIGRANTS HAVE drowned off northern Morocco trying to reach Spain, authorities said today, the latest deaths in a surge of attempted sea crossings since June.

A total of 54 migrants swam out to an inflatable dinghy off El Kallat beach near Nador yesterday but the boat hit the rocks in heavy seas and six of the passengers died, local authorities said.

The other 48 would-be migrants made it back to shore where they received first aid, the authorities added.

The Nador branch of the Moroccan Association of Human Rights said the six dead were all Moroccan.

It said a second group of 40 male migrants successfully reached the Spanish coast today.

High-speed inflatables long used to transport narcotics from Morocco to Europe have increasingly been used to ferry migrants to Spain as well.

Migrants have also used canoes, kayaks and even jet skis in their bid to find a better life inside the European Union.

In the week from 10 to 17 July, the Moroccan navy said it rescued nearly 900 migrants, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa.

 – © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     