#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

Migrants in Ireland 'fear speaking out' about gender-based violence over worries they will lose legal status

The findings were contained in a report by the independent Anti-Racism Committee.

By Press Association Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 2:34 PM
23 minutes ago 728 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416279
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

MIGRANT WOMEN IN Ireland fear speaking out about gender-based violence in case they lose their legal status in the country, a report has found.

An interim report by the independent Anti-Racism Committee called for the removal of all barriers to accessing support for migrant women suffering at the hands of a spouse or partner.

The report, published by Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman on Wednesday, found that minority women face “an extra and therefore discriminatory burden of additional barriers” in accessing support services.

The report said: “Migrant women whose status is dependent on their spouse fear to report abuse for fear of losing their legal status.

“Access to refuges for women with certain immigration status can be problematic.

“While current policy allows for women in abusive relationships to apply for legal residence status independent of their abuser, the guidelines are at ministerial discretion and are not on a statutory footing.

“Clear rules should be developed to ensure that no woman faces additional barriers, or risks jeopardising her status, when seeking refuge.”

The report echoes the findings of the UN’s Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination for Ireland.

In 2019, it said: “The committee is concerned that many migrant women victims of domestic violence whose residency status depends on their abusive spouses, particularly migrant women with irregular status, remain in abusive relationships due to the fear of being deported.

“It is also concerned about the high incidence of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in direct provision centres.”

The Anti-Racism Committee has made three recommendations which O’Gorman will take as proposals to the Government.

It called for Ireland to remove its reservation to Article 4 of the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and urges the Government to put in place ethnic equality monitoring across all public services.

It also called for the removal of all barriers to support for migrant women experiencing gender-based violence.

O’Gorman said: “Sadly we know that racism and discrimination still pervade our society, and there is so much more that can be done to tackle it, including by Government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Racism is an ongoing and complex problem, the effects of which are felt throughout society, and I am committed to ensuring that this Government plays a leading role in tackling it.

“I look forward to the National Action Plan against Racism that is due later this year, and I will continue to work with the committee as they proceed with this important work.”

On Wednesday the committee launched a public consultation process that will run for 12 weeks, until 14 July, and has invited stakeholders and members of the public to give their views.

This will feed in to the development of the new action plan.

The Anti-Racism Committee is chaired by Caroline Fennell, professor of law at University College Cork and commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

She said: “The Anti-Racism Committee is particularly cognisant of the context of the Covid-19 pandemic in which this report is presented, and the differential impact of the pandemic upon migrant workers, those living in direct provision, and members of the Traveller community.

“We are now embarking upon an intensive phase of stakeholder dialogue and consultation as part of the development of a new National Action Plan Against Racism.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie