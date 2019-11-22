This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Fortunately, they were in good health': 16 men found on ferry transferred to Dublin immigration centre

A local councillor told RTÉ the men may have believed they were bound for the UK.

By Sean Murray Friday 22 Nov 2019, 7:44 AM
41 minutes ago 2,689 Views 7 Comments
The scene at Rosslare Europort yesterday evening.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE 16 PEOPLE found in a container at Rosslare Europort have been transferred to a centre in Dublin by immigration officials.

The container was on board a Stena Line ferry which departed from Cherbourg, France on Wednesday night and arrived in Rosslare just after 3pm yesterday afternoon, where the 16 men who are believed to be of Middle-Eastern origin were found.

They received medical treatment at the scene, and gardaí said they were “fortunate” to be found.

Speaking to the media yesterday evening, Superintendent James Doyle said that the men were in good health and were being processed under Irish immigration law. 

Independent local councillor Ger Carthy, who is also an advanced paramedic and attended the scene yesterday in Rosslare, told RTÉ Radio One this morning that the men were in “quite good spirits and somewhat shocked at the traumatic situation they’d found themselves in”. 

“Fortunately, they were in quite good health,” he said. “They were checked over by the national ambulance service staff, nursing staff at Wexford General and cared for by the immigration services and An Garda Síochána.”

He said they were around the ages of 18-35, with the possibility of one minor among them.

“We believe they may have looked for asylum in the United Kingdom, and they may have got in the wrong trailer,” Carthy said, but added that would be investigated fully by the gardaí.

He suggested that “the checks and balances” across Europe should be improved to ensure people don’t resort to such unsafe modes of travel.

Carthy said it’s understood the trailer was a refrigerated trailer but it wasn’t turned on. 

Following a medical assessment, the men were due to be transferred to a centre in Dublin after 8pm last night. 

Carthy added: “I’d like to commend Wexford General Hospital and all the services because the emergency department went to the boat as opposed to the casualties coming to the general hospital with two senior consultants.

They’re to be commended for the work they’re done. Let’s hope this is a once off… let’s hope this isn’t a common thing. We don’t want to lose lives on boats or even on our shores there.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

