Saturday 25 September 2021
No migrants left at Texas border camp as Biden condemns ‘horrible’ scenes

Almost 15,000 people – most of them Haitians – converged on the area just days earlier seeking asylum.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 8:30 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NO MIGRANTS REMAIN at the Texas border camp where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — converged just days earlier seeking asylum.

It is a dramatic change from last Saturday, when the number peaked as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing connecting Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico.

At a news conference, Del Rio Mayor Buno Lozano called it “phenomenal news”.

Many face expulsion because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the US, citing security concerns and social unrest in the western hemisphere’s poorest country.

The devastating 2020 earthquake forced many of them from their homeland.

The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicised humanitarian situation that prompted the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti and widespread outrage after images emerged of border agents manouevring their horses to forcibly block and move migrants.

On Friday, President Joe Biden said the way the agents used their horses was “horrible” and that “people will pay” as a result.

The agents have been assigned to administrative duties while the administration investigates.

“There will be consequences,” Mr Biden told reporters. “It’s an embarrassment, but it’s beyond an embarrassment — it’s dangerous, it’s wrong, it sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home. It’s simply not who we are.”

Meanwhile, Homeland Security officials said about 2,000 Haitians have been rapidly expelled on 17 flights since Sunday and more could be expelled in coming days under pandemic powers that deny people the chance to seek asylum.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the US has allowed about 12,400 to enter the country, at least temporarily, while they make claims before an immigration judge to stay in the country under the asylum laws or for some other legal reason.

They could ultimately be denied and would be subject to removal.

Mr Mayorkas said about 8,000 migrants “have decided to return to Mexico voluntarily” and about 5,000 are in DHS custody and being processed to determine whether they will be expelled or allowed to press their claim for legal residency.

A US official with direct knowledge of the situation said seven flights were scheduled to Haiti on Friday, six on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

