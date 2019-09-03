This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mike Pence has arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin to pay a courtesy visit to Michael D Higgins

The US Vice President is in Dublin today for meetings with the President and Taoiseach.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 11:19 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4793407

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence has arrived in Dublin, after being welcomed into Shannon by Tanaiste Simon Coveney yesterday afternoon.

us-vice-president-visits-ireland Source: Jacob King

Pence began his engagements with a courtesy call to President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The Vice President and Second Lady Karen Pence will be greeted later at nearby Farmleigh by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett.

Pence is being accompanied on the trip by his mother Nancy Pence-Fritsch and his sister Ann Poynter. Retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, Pence’s top national security aide, is also joining the Vice President on his Irish visit. 

The visiting delegation were greeted outside the Áras by the President’s Secretary General Art O’Leary and escorted to the State Drawing Room where the Vice President signed the Visitors’ Book.

Pence and Higgins were expected to discuss ongoing global challenges, including climate change, and the President was also expected to raise Ireland’s concerns about the Brexit process. 

Brexit will also be top of the agenda for the talks between Varadkar and Pence.

The Vice President said yesterday at Shannon that the US wanted to support a Brexit plan that encourages stability and keeps the “strong foundation forged by the Good Friday Agreement”.

The Taoiseach has said he will use today’s meeting to further outline and explain Ireland’s position on Brexit.

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

