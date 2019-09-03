Mike Pence has arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin to pay a courtesy visit to Michael D Higgins

Pence is being accompanied on the trip by his mother Nancy Pence-Fritsch and his sister Ann Poynter. Retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, Pence’s top national security aide, is also joining the Vice President on his Irish visit.

The visiting delegation were greeted outside the Áras by the President’s Secretary General Art O’Leary and escorted to the State Drawing Room where the Vice President signed the Visitors’ Book.

Pence and Higgins were expected to discuss ongoing global challenges, including climate change, and the President was also expected to raise Ireland’s concerns about the Brexit process.