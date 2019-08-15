This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Vice President Mike Pence confirms visit to Ireland on 6 and 7 September

The trip comes after US President Donald Trump spent several days in Ireland in June.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 4:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,825 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4767662

FLORIDA: Vice President Mike Pence visits Kennedy Space Center US Vice President Mike Pence Source: CNP/SIPA USA/PA Images

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence has confirmed that he will visit Ireland on 6 and 7 September. 

“Finally on September 6-7 we will travel to Ireland, a country that is very near to my family’s heart, where we look forward to meeting with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney while celebrating my Irish roots,” Pence tweeted this afternoon. 

As earlier reported on TheJournal.iePence will voice the United States’ “commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity, and stability in Ireland by upholding the Good Friday Agreement”, the White House said.

The statement comes at a time when the accord is increasingly under the microscope as the Brexit deadline looms.

In recent days, US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton said the UK would be “first in line” for a trade deal after it exits the European Union.

That was rebuffed yesterday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most senior Democrat on Capitol Hill, who said there is no chance of Congress approving a trade agreement if Brexit undermines the agreement

The trip comes after Trump spent several days in Ireland at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare in June. 

Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett met with Pence during The Taoiseach’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the US earlier this year.

As mentioned in his tweet, Pence has strong ancestral roots to Ireland.

His grandfather emigrated to the US from Tubercurry, County Sligo in the 1920s, and it is understood he passed through immigration inspections at Ellis Island.

His great-grandmother came from Doonbeg, County Clare, home to Trump’s famous Irish golf resort. Pence is believed to have been quite close to his grandfather, someone he says was a great inspiration to him.

The vice-president has returned to his ancestral home on many occasions over the years.

In 2009, he told the Irish Voice newspaper how he remembers spending summers in Ireland, cutting turf and saving hay in Clare and Sligo.

Prior to his trip to Ireland, Pence will visit Iceland on 4 September and London on 5 September. 

Speaking of his trip to London, Pence said he will have “high-level meetings on trade, joint economic cooperation, countering Iran’s aggressions, and the special relationship between our two countries”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie