This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 11 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spokesman denies reports that US Vice President Mike Pence is in self-isolation

A close aide of Pence was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

By AFP Monday 11 May 2020, 7:53 AM
52 minutes ago 4,904 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095621
Vice president of the US Mike Pence.
Image: PA Images
Vice president of the US Mike Pence.
Vice president of the US Mike Pence.
Image: PA Images

THE VICE PRESIDENT of the US, Mike Pence, is not in quarantine and has tested negative to Covid-19 after a close aide was confirmed to have been infected, his spokesman said yesterday.

Pence will go to work at the White House today, spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement following some US media reports that Pence would be self-isolating.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” O’Malley said.

“Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller tested positive, it was revealed on Friday, while President Trump’s valet also tested positive last week.

It was reported previously that an administration official said Pence was voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people.

Pence has led the White House coronavirus task force for more than two months. White House officials had confirmed on Thursday that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House. Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force, placed himself in quarantine over the weekend.

So did his fellow doctors, Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

President Donald Trump, Pence and many others at the White House are tested daily for Covid-19.

The US, which has recorded 79,500 deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, has also suffered its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April.

With reporting by Press Association

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie