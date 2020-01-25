US Vice President Mike Pence meets with troops at Shannon Airport

US VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence met with US troop during a refuelling stop at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

Pence disembarked Air Force Two to meet the soldiers, who are on their way to Iraq, while they were also refuelling at the airport.

“I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to get off Air Force Two and tell you how grateful we are to each and every one of you and your families that are going to keep the home fires burning during this deployment.

“We’re proud of you. Grateful for you. I know if your commander chief was standing here he would say the very same thing,” Pence said.

The vice president is returning to the US from Italy where he had a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday.

Pence last visited Ireland in September when he faced criticism over his decision to stay in Donald Trump’s Doonbeg resort as hotel location was some 290km from his main official engagements.

The decision, which Pence said was the suggestion of Trump, prompted an investigation by the House Oversight Committee in the US.

Pence made headlines earlier in the week after a video, which was circulating widely on social media, showed Prince Charles snubbing him at a Holocaust memorial ceremony in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Charles, 71, is seen chatting with various dignitaries, he then approaches Pence, briefly looks at him, but moves on without shaking the US vice president’s hand and greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Buckingham Palace dismissed suggestions that Charles deliberately ignored Pence, saying the two had a “warm and friendly chat” before event.

- With reporting by AFP