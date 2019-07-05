Poll: How do you feel about Mike Pence's planned visit to Ireland?

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs confirmed it has had contact with US officials regarding a planned visit of US Vice President Mike Pence to Ireland later this year.

Leo Varadkar extended an invitation when he and his partner Matt met Pence and his sister Anne during the Washington St Patrick’s Day celebrations in March.

In the past, Pence has come under fire for expressing support for conversion therapy for members of the LGBT+ community. He has also been criticised for what opponents describe as a hardline anti-abortion stance.

So this morning we’re asking: How do you feel about Mike Pence’s planned visit to Ireland?

