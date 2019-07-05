This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: How do you feel about Mike Pence's planned visit to Ireland?

A date in September has been floated although official details have not yet been released.

By Conor McCrave Friday 5 Jul 2019, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,780 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4711611
Mike Pence
Image: Shutterstock/mark reinstein
Mike Pence
Mike Pence
Image: Shutterstock/mark reinstein

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs confirmed it has had contact with US officials regarding a planned visit of US Vice President Mike Pence to Ireland later this year.

Leo Varadkar extended an invitation when he and his partner Matt met Pence and his sister Anne during the Washington St Patrick’s Day celebrations in March. 

In the past, Pence has come under fire for expressing support for conversion therapy for members of the LGBT+ community. He has also been criticised for what opponents describe as a hardline anti-abortion stance. 

So this morning we’re asking: How do you feel about Mike Pence’s planned visit to Ireland?


Poll Results:

I'd rather he didn't (526)
I don't care (511)
I'm glad he's coming (374)



