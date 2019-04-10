Fourth man arrested over gruesome machete murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballincollig

A MAN IN his 30s is being questioned by gardaí in Cork investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk last year.



The fourth person to be arrested in relation to the brutal killing on 10 June 2018, he was taken to Togher Garda Station where is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said they arrested the man in the Cork area this morning.

The three men previously arrested were released without charge and a file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On 10 June 2018, four men kicked down 35-year-old Wilk’s front door in Ballincollig and subjected him to a brutal 10-minute assault with what gardaí believe was a machete. His family, including his two children, were in the house at the time.

His wife Elzbieta suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands as she tried to fend off the attackers.

The killing of Wilk, a father-of-two and landscape gardener originally from Poland, sent shockwaves through the local community.

Previously, gardaí confirmed they were liaising with Latvian, Polish and Lithuanian police in their attempts to trace those responsible for his death.