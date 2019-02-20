It's going to be 'exceptionally mild' for the rest of this week

IF YOU WANT a one-word summation of how the weather will be for the rest of the month, it’s ‘mild’.

This week will be “exceptionally mild” and will continue into the weekend.

“All the signs are that it will continue that way right till the end of the month,” according to Met Éireann on RTÉ News this morning.

Today, it will be cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, but brighter and clearer conditions with occasional sunshine will later develop for most places.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and breezy but will still stay mild, with highs of between 11 and 14 degrees.

Although there will be some light rain or drizzle on Friday, there will also be a good deal of dry weather too. Temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday will have occasional light rain or drizzle but often dry, while Sunday will be dry with broken sunshine. Temperatures will reach highs of 12 to 14 degrees.