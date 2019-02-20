This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's going to be 'exceptionally mild' for the rest of this week

It will be mild, drizzly with a bit of sunshine, according to Met Éireann.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 8:34 AM
6 minutes ago 432 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4503013
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

IF YOU WANT a one-word summation of how the weather will be for the rest of the month, it’s ‘mild’.

This week will be “exceptionally mild” and will continue into the weekend. 

“All the signs are that it will continue that way right till the end of the month,” according to Met Éireann on RTÉ News this morning.

Today, it will be cloudy and misty with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, but brighter and clearer conditions with occasional sunshine will later develop for most places.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry and breezy but will still stay mild, with highs of between 11 and 14 degrees.

Although there will be some light rain or drizzle on Friday, there will also be a good deal of dry weather too. Temperatures will be between 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday will have occasional light rain or drizzle but often dry, while Sunday will be dry with broken sunshine. Temperatures will reach highs of 12 to 14 degrees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot
    206,643  118
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    61,238  34
    3
    		British teen who joined ISIS but wished to return has UK citizenship revoked by government
    48,049  127
    Fora
    1
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    347  0
    2
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    85  0
    3
    		Virgin Media's TV ad sales have taken a hit for two and half years - thanks to Brexit
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    41,518  18
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    37,647  40
    3
    		'There's been a few tears shed' - O'Brien hopes to play for Ireland after move
    25,421  82
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    10,907  1
    2
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    5,889  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,036  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie