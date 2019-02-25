Mild weather to continue this week with temperatures reaching 17 degrees

St. Stephen's Green Park, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE MILD WEATHER looks set to continue this week with temperatures rising to 17 degrees in parts of the country today.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures of between 13 and 17 degrees are expected with sunny spells in parts of the east and south of the country.

It will, however, be cooler on eastern and southern coasts due to breezes and lingering mist and fog. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will be fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will remain dry except for a light drizzle along the west Connaught coast. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees are expected in parts of the country tonight while, near Atlantic coasts, temperatures will drop to between 6 to 8 degrees.

Similar weather is expected tomorrow and on Wednesday, Met Éireann has said, with more sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Although the week looks set to be mostly mild, Met Éireann has forecast changeable and unsettled weather towards the week’s end.