This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mild weather to continue this week with temperatures reaching 17 degrees

Sunny spells are expected in parts of the east and south of the country.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 25 Feb 2019, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,756 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4511390

Weather. St. Stephen's Green Park, Dublin. Source: RollingNews.ie

THE MILD WEATHER looks set to continue this week with temperatures rising to 17 degrees in parts of the country today. 

According to Met Éireann, temperatures of between 13 and 17 degrees are expected with sunny spells in parts of the east and south of the country. 

It will, however, be cooler on eastern and southern coasts due to breezes and lingering mist and fog. Light to moderate southeasterly winds will be fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will remain dry except for a light drizzle along the west Connaught coast. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees are expected in parts of the country tonight while, near Atlantic coasts, temperatures will drop to between 6 to 8 degrees. 

Similar weather is expected tomorrow and on Wednesday, Met Éireann has said, with more sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes. 

Although the week looks set to be mostly mild, Met Éireann has forecast changeable and unsettled weather towards the week’s end. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		This deserted island is up for grabs at €1.25m - and some people think the government should buy it
    82,662  66
    2
    		Teenager (16) dies after car he was driving hits wall in Co Carlow
    54,503  73
    3
    		'An extraordinary week': Hunt is on for winner of €10.2 million Lotto jackpot
    53,591  26
    Fora
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    113,772  117
    2
    		As It Happened: Tipperary v Kilkenny, Limerick v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
    97,906  6
    3
    		Chelsea boss Sarri humiliated as his goalkeeper refuses to be substituted in League Cup final
    68,147  86
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    26,384  24
    2
    		Will you be staying up for the Oscars tonight? Here's how to watch the ceremony in Ireland
    15,301  18
    3
    		6 true crime series that will have you on the edge of your seat in 2019
    8,891  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    'Ignored at viewings because they're black or Asian': Dozens of asylum seekers facing homelessness
    'Ignored at viewings because they're black or Asian': Dozens of asylum seekers facing homelessness
    19-year-old teenager seriously injured in Dublin stabbing incident overnight
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    IRELAND
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    POLL
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    New opinion poll shows significant jump in support for Sinn Féin
    Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie