Mild weather to continue this weekend but keep your brolly handy

THE MILD WEATHER is set to continue this weekend but some patchy rain is expected over the next few days.

According to Met Éireann temperatures will stay in the mid-teens over the weekend and into next week, reaching 16 degrees on Monday afternoon.

The rest of today will see outbreaks of rain and drizzle across most of the country but it is expected to clear by this evening with top temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Temperatures tonight will dip as low as 7 degrees as wind speeds pick up, reaching gale force at times, but they will ease by Saturday morning.

Rain will develop overnight and spread eastwards on Saturday, but it is set to clear by the afternoon. Highest temperatures 11 to 13 degrees with the moderate southerly winds.

Weekend Weather

Fri: Patchy rain & drizzle Mun, Conn & Uls, sunny spells in east. 13 to 15°C

Sat: Rain spreading eastwards in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. 11 to 13°C

Sun: Mostly dry with a mix of cloud & sunny spells. Mist & drizzle in the west.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/jXUw0Yt43o — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 22, 2019 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

Tomorrow night temperatures are set to drop as low as 2 degrees in parts, chillier than it has been of late.

Sunday will stay mostly dry but in the south and west of the country, some drizzle and mist is expected with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

The mild weather will continue into next week with no sign of rain so far, with temperatures on Monday to reach 16 degrees.