Military limits internet use as Myanmar information blackout worsens

THE MILITARY JUNTA in Myanmar is limiting access to the internet and confiscating satellite dishes as the country’s information blackout worsens.

Fiber broadband service, the last legal way for ordinary people to access the internet, became intermittently inaccessible on several networks and authorities seized satellite dishes used to access international news broadcasts.

Protests against the 1 February coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi had continued on Thursday despite the killing of 11 people by security forces a day earlier.

It was unclear if the internet interruptions for at least two service providers, MBT and Infinite Networks, were temporary.

MBT said its service was halted by a break in the line between Yangon and Mandalay, the country’s two biggest cities, but internet users had been complaining for the past week of major slowdowns in the services.

The junta has gradually throttled down internet service since the coup.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It initially imposed a largely ineffective block of social media such as Facebook and then cut mobile data service, the most common way of connecting to the internet, but only at night.

As the junta increased its use of deadly force against protesters it also imposed a total ban on mobile data use.