Tuesday 23 April, 2019
Militia leader allegedly had plans to assassinate Obama, Hillary Clinton and George Soros

The United Constitutional Patriots say they want to draw attention to immigration violations and assist federal law enforcement in patrolling the border.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 10:10 PM
Dona Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Image: HANDOUT
THE LEADER OF an armed group that has been detaining asylum-seeking families from Central America near the Mexican border said two years ago that he was training supporters to assassinate Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and billionaire Democratic supporter George Soros.

The FBI declined to comment on why it waited to bring charges against Larry Hopkins following a search in 2017 but his arrest follows widespread criticism after videos surfaced of their members carrying firearms and detaining groups of immigrants crossing the border.

Members of the group the United Constitutional Patriots say they want to draw attention to immigration violations and assist federal law enforcement in patrolling the border.

Hopkins, 69, made an initial appearance in federal court yesterday, two days after the FBI arrested him on charges of possession of firearms by a felon. He was arrested in Sunland Park, New Mexico, a suburb of El Paso, Texas, where his group has been stopping migrants, alerting the Border Patrol and ordering them to wait until agents arrive.

He will plead not guilty at a hearing next week in Albuquerque, said Kelly O’Connell, his attorney. 

Hopkins allegedly invited an FBI agent into his home in 2017 and showed him at least nine weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition. According to the complaint, he first told the agent that the weapons belonged to his live-in girlfriend, but then referred to one of the weapons as his.

Hopkins told members of the Patriots in 2017 that they “were training to assassinate George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama, because of these individuals support of Antifa”, according to the complaint.

Members call Hopkins their “commander” online and in evidence presented to the federal court. A Patriots spokesman, Jim Benvie, dismissed the allegations as “fake news”.

He posted a video saying that that it may move its base from the Sunland Park to another location because of excessive media attention.
“It’s a false narrative that we’re a bunch of armed lunatics and we’re holding kids at gunpoint,” Benvie said.

Hopkins is barred from possessing weapons because of three felony convictions.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

