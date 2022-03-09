Man arrested after he pulled gun on taxi driver and assaulted him

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following a serious armed robbery incident in Dublin city centre overnight.

At around 2.45am, a taxi driver was waiting on a pickup outside student accommodation when a man armed with a gun, pointed it at the driver and demanded money.

The incident happened in the Mill Street area of Dublin 8.

The armed man then assaulted the taxi driver by striking him in the face and body. The suspect managed to take a number of items of property and fled the scene.

However, gardaí arrived as he was making his getaway and managed to arrest him after giving chase.

A garda spokesman said: “The taxi driver was taken to St. James’ Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are non-life threatening. The male suspect (late 20s) was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.”