Millenials more 'burnt out' than other generations during pandemic, says new study

MILLENIALS ARE FEELING significantly more burnt out during the Covid-19 pandemic than other generations, according to a new study from Maynooth University.

The research, carried out with Kingston University in London, suggests that millenials are finding some elements of the pandemic much harder to cope with than other age groups.

Millenials, aged between 24 and 40 years, described feeling “lower levels of vitality” and “lower levels of wellbeing”, according to the study.

The findings come from an online survey of 422 employees in 41 different countries.

“What surprised us was that Millennials who are characterised as technologically savvy are actually having the hardest time coping with the pandemic,” said Professor Audra Mockaitis of the School of Business at Maynooth University.

“All of our respondents reported similar degrees of disruption to their lives as a result of Covid, but members of other generations, particularly ‘Boomers’, appear to be getting on with their lives better than Millennials, despite having relatively more responsibility,” Mockaitis said.

With many millenials either at early stages of their careers or in middle management, the study suggests that many may need greater attention from supervisors, as well as more support and encouragement.

The Covid-19 pandemic – which has caused new, more socially distanced working arrangements for many – has also caused major damage to the global economy, plunging many countries into recession.

Dr Christina Butler of the Kingston Business School at Kingston University said: “If organisations are to move successfully from Covid-19 to the ‘new normal’, they need to respond to this leadership paradox where supervisors are more needed by Millennials, yet are less available.”