Millionaire Raffle players urged to check tickets as winning ticket sold in Dublin

NATIONAL LOTTERY TICKET holders have been urged to check their Millionaire Raffle tickets, as the winning ticket was sold in County Dublin.

The lucky winner in Dublin has become Ireland’s newest millionaire after scoring the top prize of €1m in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The winning ticket number was 218960. The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed tomorrow Tuesday, 2 January.

As well as the top prize winner of €1m, six other ticket holders have won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning locations for the six prizes of €100,000 from last night’s Millionaire Raffle were:

• Daybreak Drumgeely, Drumgeely, Shannon, Co. Clare

• Friars Road Post Office, Turners Cross, Cork

• Gala, Moness Burt Speenoge, Lifford, Co. Donegal

• News 4 U, Glenroyal Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

• Applegreen M1 Castlebellingham, Northbound M1 Motorway Services Area, Castlebellingham, Co. Louth

• Centra Summerhill, Summerhill Court, Summerhill, Co. Meath

Two years ago the winner of the top €1m prize was also sold in Centra Summerhill in Meath.

Owner of the shop, Geoff Scally said today he was shocked and delighted to have another customer win a top prize in the draw.

“My phone call from the National Lottery on New Year’s Eve is almost becoming a tradition now,” Scally said.

“We are over the moon and what an incredible start to the year for the winner. We have lots of passing trade and locals who come into us daily so we are hoping that the winner checks their ticket soon and realises just how much their ticket is worth.

“When we sold the €1 million Millionaire Raffle ticket two years ago, we had a big Lotto win just a few weeks later so we’re wondering if we’ll be getting another call from the National Lottery again soon,” Scally added.

Other prizes won in the New Year’s Eve draw included 15 prizes of €10,000, 45 prizes of €5,000, 302 prizes of €1,000 and 8,131 prizes of €500.

The National Lottery is urging all Millionaire Raffle players to check their tickets very carefully today to see if they have gotten 2024 started with a win.