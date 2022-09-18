Investigations underway as man killed in County Clare aircrash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been killed when the microlight aircraft he was flying crashed in County Clare.
Gardaí and other emergency services were at the scene this evening near Miltown Malbay.
Two investigations are now underway – one by the Air Accident Investigation Unit in the Department of Transport and another garda probe on behalf of the coroner.
Gardaí said they believe the incident was a “tragic accident”.
A garda spokesperson said: “A male was fatally injured when a motor propelled glider he was flying crashed. The body of the man remains at the scene.
“The scene is currently preserved and the Air Accident Investigation Unit have been notified.”
