Minibus driver dies after vehicle hit bridge in Co Limerick overnight

A MAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick overnight.

The incident, involving a minibus, happened on the R463 at Athlunkard Bridge, Corbally Road at around 2.55am.

The driver of the minibus, a man aged 30, was fatally injured after the vehicle struck the bridge.

His body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The R463 at Athlunkard Bridge is currently closed with local diversions in place. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R463 between 2.30am and 3.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.