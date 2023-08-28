Poll: Should the minimum age for buying cigarettes be raised to 21?

A FINE GAEL TD has called for the age limit for the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products to be raised from 18 to 21 years of age.

Cork North Central TD Colm Burke, the party’s health spokesperson, has called for the change to help Ireland meet the public health target of a less than 5% smoking rate by 2025.

In his proposal, made yesterday, Burke pointed to a 2022 report published by the Royal College of Physicians showing that smoking is a contributory factor in 4,500 deaths each year.

“In the past Ireland was to the forefront in the control of tobacco products. The 2004 ban on smoking in the workplace was ground-breaking and was followed by many other countries across the world,” Burke said.

“The government now needs to take effective action to restore momentum behind its anti-smoking policy,” he added.

“The most effective measure would be to raise the age for the purchase of tobacco products from 18 to 21. This would send a very clear public health message.

“There is strong international evidence that raising the age to 21 will significantly reduce smoking rates among the under 25s. Evidence from the United States indicates a drop in smoking rates of 20% and higher in the under 25 age group when the age limit is raised to 21 years.”

However, even with a ban, young people would still be able to buy cigarettes from the black market and it would also mean that people considered to be adults in the eyes of the law were still banned from purchasing accessible products due to their age.

