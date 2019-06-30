Poll: Do you support minimum price rules for alcohol in Ireland?

THE GOVERNMENT IS to “fast-track” minimum unit pricing rules on cheap alcohol sales in off-licences and shops in the next two weeks, reports the Sunday Independent.

This will mean that shops will be forced to ensure that each gram of alcohol is sold at a minimum of 10 cent, meaning an average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50; a 70cl of Tesco vodka costing €12.99 would increase by €7.72; and a bottle of Tesco gin would increase by €4.72 to €20.71, reports the paper.

The aim of the minimum unit pricing is to deter people from binge drinking and improve the health of the population.

So we’re asking: Do you support minimum unit pricing on alcohol in Ireland?

