Poll: Do you support minimum price rules for alcohol in Ireland?

Similar rules in Scotland have seen the sales of alcohol drop dramatically in the past year.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 11:05 AM
19 minutes ago 2,910 Views 15 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/defotoberg
Image: Shutterstock/defotoberg

THE GOVERNMENT IS to “fast-track” minimum unit pricing rules on cheap alcohol sales in off-licences and shops in the next two weeks, reports the Sunday Independent.

This will mean that shops will be forced to ensure that each gram of alcohol is sold at a minimum of 10 cent, meaning an average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50; a 70cl of Tesco vodka costing €12.99 would increase by €7.72; and a bottle of Tesco gin would increase by €4.72 to €20.71, reports the paper.

The aim of the minimum unit pricing is to deter people from binge drinking and improve the health of the population. 

So we’re asking: Do you support minimum unit pricing on alcohol in Ireland?


Poll Results:

No (261)
Yes (118)
I don't know (6)



