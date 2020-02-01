This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minimum wage increases to €10.10 an hour from today

It represents a 3% increase, or an extra 30c an hour.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 1:14 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Kunyakon Moonlapong
Image: Shutterstock/Kunyakon Moonlapong

THE MINIMUM WAGE has increased by 30 cent an hour from today. 

The hourly rate is rising to €10.10 from €9.85 – €9.15 was the rate in 2016. Up to 127,000 workers are set to benefit from the increase, according to the Department of Social Protection.

Regina Doherty said of the increase: “Since 2016, a minimum wage employee working a 39-hour week has received a gross pay increase of €2,331. Since 2015, we have increased the minimum wage by 13.2% – ahead of the rate of inflation.”

Ireland now has the third highest hourly national minimum wage rate in the EU. However, the living wage in Ireland for 2019 is €12.30 an hour.

Sinn Féin, Labour and People Before Profit are in favour of increasing the minimum wage to match the living wage.

Sinn Féin have proposed a motion calling for the minimum wage increasing to €12.30 an hour.

Its spokesperson for Workers’ Rights Maurice Quinlivan said that it was a “small increase of 3% in the minimum wage will be immediately swallowed up by costs this government have let spiral out of control, including rent, insurance premiums and childcare costs”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

