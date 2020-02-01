Minimum wage increases to €10.10 an hour from today

THE MINIMUM WAGE has increased by 30 cent an hour from today.

The hourly rate is rising to €10.10 from €9.85 – €9.15 was the rate in 2016. Up to 127,000 workers are set to benefit from the increase, according to the Department of Social Protection.

Regina Doherty said of the increase: “Since 2016, a minimum wage employee working a 39-hour week has received a gross pay increase of €2,331. Since 2015, we have increased the minimum wage by 13.2% – ahead of the rate of inflation.”

Ireland now has the third highest hourly national minimum wage rate in the EU. However, the living wage in Ireland for 2019 is €12.30 an hour.

Sinn Féin, Labour and People Before Profit are in favour of increasing the minimum wage to match the living wage.

Sinn Féin have proposed a motion calling for the minimum wage increasing to €12.30 an hour.

Its spokesperson for Workers’ Rights Maurice Quinlivan said that it was a “small increase of 3% in the minimum wage will be immediately swallowed up by costs this government have let spiral out of control, including rent, insurance premiums and childcare costs”.