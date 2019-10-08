This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

30 cent minimum wage increase deferred due to threat of no-deal Brexit

The increase was set to take the minimum wage past the €10 mark for the first time.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 8:33 PM
50 minutes ago 3,099 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842648
Image: LEAH FARRELL
Image: LEAH FARRELL

THE INTRODUCTION OF a 30 cent increase to the minimum wage has been deferred due to the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

The hike, which was recommended by the Low Pay Commission, was set to bring the national minimum wage for adults up to €10.10 per hour, moving it past the €10 mark for the first time.

The commission’s recommendation was accepted by the government today, however the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, said it was made on the basis of an orderly Brexit, so the wage will remain at €9.80 per hour until there is “greater clarity” on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The Government has decided that a decision on when the Commission’s recommendation will commence will be made when the outcome of the Brexit negotiations becomes clearer,” Minister Doherty said.

In recent years the commission’s recommendations on the wage have generally been accepted by the Government in the Autumn and come into effect the following January.

The 30 cent increase would still have left the wage significantly below €12.30 per hour, which a report from the Living Wage Technical Group deemed to be the living wage in Ireland.

The General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Patricia King, blasted the “reprehensible” deferral of the wage increase this evening.

“It effectively means that Government has decided to penalise the 130,000 or so lowest-paid workers in the state,” King said.

“Brexit, and particularly a no-deal Brexit, will have varying impacts on different sectors of the economy. Some sectors will be more negatively affected than others, and equally some sectors will be much less affected than others.

“However, deferring the recommended 30c increase would mean that all workers on the National Minimum Wage will end up paying the price of Brexit,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie