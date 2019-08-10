This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should government ministers be using electric or hybrid vehicles only?

Only two ministers have said they use electric vehicles.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 10 Aug 2019, 10:32 AM
41 minutes ago 4,497 Views 27 Comments
Transport and Sport Minister Shane Ross at the RDS Horse Show yesterday.
Transport and Sport Minister Shane Ross at the RDS Horse Show yesterday.
A REPORT IN today’s Irish Times has raised questions over a Dáil reply by Transport Minister Shane Ross in which he said that he uses a Nissan Leaf electric car in the performance of his official duties.

Fianna Fáil’s John Lahart TD has been asking ministers which car they use as part of their work with only Ross and Environment Minister Richard Bruton listing electric vehicles. 

Bruton said that he uses a Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid and that it is his own vehicle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the car used by An Taoiseach is a diesel BMW 740s but added that gardaí are looking into potentially using electric vehicles.  

Poll Results:

Yes (422)
No, but all State vehicles should be (190)
No (148)
Don't know (21)




