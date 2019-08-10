Poll: Should government ministers be using electric or hybrid vehicles only?

A REPORT IN today’s Irish Times has raised questions over a Dáil reply by Transport Minister Shane Ross in which he said that he uses a Nissan Leaf electric car in the performance of his official duties.

Fianna Fáil’s John Lahart TD has been asking ministers which car they use as part of their work with only Ross and Environment Minister Richard Bruton listing electric vehicles.

Bruton said that he uses a Hyundai Ioniq plug-in hybrid and that it is his own vehicle.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that the car used by An Taoiseach is a diesel BMW 740s but added that gardaí are looking into potentially using electric vehicles.

