An Garda Síochana to start purchasing bodycams

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee is expected to inform the Government today that An Garda Siochana is to immediately begin the process of procuring bodycams for frontline Gardai.

Minister McEntee will tell Cabinet that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will now begin the process of tendering for bodycams with a view to improving Garda safety and assisting in the investigation of crime.

It is understood that the Minister will also today seek approval to draft a new Bill on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) to help Gardaí investigate serious crimes which are subject to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. These will include, among other offences, homicide, rape and aggravated sexual assault, child sexual abuse and child abduction.

The decision to deal with FRT in separate legislation from that dealing with bodycams follows resistance from the Green Party, which has civil liberties concerns about the technology.

The bodycams to be procured by An Garda Siochana will include FRT software.

Under the new Garda Síochána (Digital Management and Facial Recognition Technology) Bill 2023, FRT would only be used retrospectively to search images – current performed manually – which are already legally in the possession of An Garda Siochana.

The Bill will undergo pre-legislative scrutiny by the Oireachtas Justice committee, which will be able to invite experts to discuss its provisions.

The use of FRT for mass surveillance and profiling will be banned, while live FRT will also not be permitted.

Trained Gardaí will make the final decisions on the use of evidence identified using FRT. There will be no automated decision making, minister McEntee is expected to tell Cabinet.

McEntee first proposed the use of FRT last year following discussions with the Garda Commissioner, who has said that it is a requirement to ensure that Gardaí have the tools they need to tackle and prevent crime.

Some people have concerns about the introduction of FRT. Further consideration and consultation will now be held as part of the legislative process on the new Bill to discuss safeguards to address these concerns.

Minister McEntee will also today seek approval to progress the current Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 through the Oireachtas as a priority in the coming weeks. This will allow for the legislative underpinning for the use of bodycams.

Bodycams are already employed by police forces in countries around the world, including in the US, UK, Canada, China, Northern Ireland and France among others. They have proved to be instrumental in investigations of police misconduct, most notably in cases of police brutality in the United States.

Concerns over the introduction of FRT centre around possible breaches of people’s privacy that may occur through its use.

There are also question marks over the effectiveness of the technology itself as FRT systems have been found to misidentify people.

In a tweet referring to the news, Human rights organisation Amnesty International Ireland said that “facial recognition technology is dangerous and can be a severe attack on all of our human rights.

“It is welcome that these proposals will be given proper scrutiny to prevent a culture of invasive mass surveillance.”

- with additional reporting from David Mac Redmond