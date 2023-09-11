Education Minister pushes back against idea of 'Dublin allowance' for teachers

MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Norma Foley has signalled that she does not support the idea of a special allowance for teachers working in the capital city, similar to the model used to retain and attract teachers in London.

However, she said she has not completely ruled out considering it.

In the UK, teachers working in London are estimated to receive an annual salary boost of up to £9,331 (€10,500) in inner-London, and up to £4,201 (€4,780) in outer-London because of the higher cost-of-living in the capital.

Some have argued that a similar system is needed in Dublin to help deal with teaching staff shortages.

It was reported last month that schools in Dublin are under severe pressure trying to recruit teachers for this year.

One principal told The Journal that accommodation security is a big drawback for graduates when they consider moving to Dublin.

Speaking to reporters at St Kevin’s National School in Littleton, Tipperary today Minister Foley said recruitment challenges are not limited to schools in Dublin and that it would be difficult to argue for a stipend just for teachers in the capital without also supporting other sectors like healthcare.

“I appreciate that Dublin is a particular challenge. And I want to acknowledge that the London allowance when you look at it, the salary that our teachers are receiving this year is similar to what they would receive in London, including the London allowance,” Foley said.

“But I also want to point out that the London allowance has not solved the situation in London either. I think we need to look broader than that. But notwithstanding that as well, I am prepared to look at every possible opportunity.”

Foley added that introducing a Dublin stipend would not be a straightforward matter but that she would be happy to “look at everything and put everything on the table”.

Mobile Phones

The Minister also confirmed today that Junior Certificate exam results will be issued to students on 18 October.

Elsewhere, Foley said that the Department for Education will be publishing supports and guidance for schools in the coming weeks in relation to mobile phone use in primary schools.

In recent weeks, other politicians, including Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that they would support a ban of mobile phones in both primary and secondary schools.

Donnelly said last week that there is “incontrovertible evidence” that mobile phone and internet use is causing “enormous damage” to young people.

In May, it was reported that parents in a Wicklow primary school were the latest to sign up to a voluntary code to hold off on the purchase of smartphones for children until they hit second-level.

Speaking today, Education Minister Norma Foley said that she would favour working collaboratively with schools on the issue rather than the Government issuing some sort of mandate.

“Our emphasis really is in working in a collaborative and cooperative manner with parents and guardians to encourage them, so that all of the pupils in the school will buy into not purchasing mobile phones, particularly at primary school,” Foley said.

Road safety

Minister Foley also told reporters today that there is “an opportunity” for road safety education in schools for fifth and sixth year students.

The Irish Times reported today that the Minister is considering rolling out road safety education as part of the Leaving Certificate cycle to curb the “worry trend” of deaths involving young people on Irish roads.

Expanding on her comments to reporters in Tipperary, Foley noted that student modules are already available through the Road Safety Authority for transition year students and that work is being done to enhance this.

In relation to including it in the Leaving Certificate, Foley said: “We’re happy to work and engage with the RSA in relation to that.”

“And also in terms of enhancing what’s on offer at the transition year element of it, because we are currently revising and reimagining the delivery of transition year as well so I’m hoping that they will engage in relation to that as well,” Foley said.