This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar blaming Fianna Fáil for ministers using diesel cars is 'petty' and 'cheap', says Martin

Leo Varadkar said the government would move to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 3:14 PM
18 minutes ago 1,212 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4687242

FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin has called the Taoiseach’s comments yesterday on why ministers are using diesel cars ”cheap” and “petty”.

Speaking at the launch of the Climate Action Plan yesterday, Leo Varadkar said the government would move to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030. 

During the press conference, which ministers arrived at in a hybrid bus (one of only three hybrids in the fleet), Varadkar hit out at the Fianna Fáil-Green Party government which gave tax breaks for the purchase of diesel cars.

“One of the biggest mistakes which was made by the Fianna-Fail-Green government was to encourage people to buy diesel cars. They hallowed our tax base and we now know diesel cars are probably worse for the environment in the round because they damage our air quality. If you want a top 10 list of worst policy decisions in the past couple of decades it was that one,” he said yesterday.

It was pointed out to the Taoiseach that the majority of ministers in his own Cabinet continue to drive diesel cars, despite the government’s message against them.

When asked why so many ministers still drive diesel cars, Varadkar blamed Fianna Fáil.

“The reason eight ministers have diesel cars is the same reason one million people have diesel cars is because they were incorrectly incentivised to purchase diesel cars by a major environmental policy error made by Fianna Fail and the Greens when they were in government.

“We are going to need to correct that now but not in a way that punishes people. We need to incentivise people over time to move to hybrids and electric cars,” he said.

When asked about the Taoiseach’s comments today on RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke programme, Martin said the remarks were “classic” Varadkar, deflecting from the question as to why his government is promoting green travel, while his minister driver diesel cars.

Martin said he found it “incredible” that the Taoiseach made such comments, calling them “mean-spirited” and “petty”.

The Fianna Fáil leader said Varadkar has had eight years to change the policy, and has failed to do so. Martin explained that the initiative to encourage a move from petrol to diesel cars was due to the science around carbon emissions at the time, which he added has clearly moved on.

Earlier this year, the Taoiseach said his ministers should lead by example, encouraging them to switch to a hybrid or electric. 

“Something needs to change, we need more of the public fleet — the Government owns a lot of vehicles, the gardaí, the HSE, you name it — so I think the Government could lead by example by having more low-emissions vehicles, more electric vehicles,” he said in January.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie