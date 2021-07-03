#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

UK ministers warn EU Protocol will ‘damage’ Northern Ireland peace without changes

David Frost and Brandon Lewis said the current terms risk ‘creating a series of rolling crises’.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 7:56 AM
56 minutes ago 3,118 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5484659
Brexit Minister David Frost
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images
Brexit Minister David Frost
Brexit Minister David Frost
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images

UK CABINET MINISTERS have turned up the rhetoric in a bid to push Brussels into concessions over the Northern Ireland Protocol by warning of possible disruption to peace in the region without changes.

In a joint article in the Irish Times, Brexit minister David Frost and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said this week’s extension of a grace period in the so-called sausage war was “welcome” but that the extension “addresses only a small part of the underlying problem”.

The pair warned the European Union that the Protocol – negotiated as part of the Brexit divorce deal – risks “damage” to the Good Friday Agreement, which in 1998 helped to secure peace after decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, unless a “new balance” is found in terms of customs checks.

It comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after holding talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers yesterday, expressed optimism that “pragmatic solutions” can be reached on the Protocol.

Following a request from the UK, the EU on Wednesday agreed to continue to allow chilled meats to be shipped to Northern Ireland from Great Britain for another three months.

The deal avoids a trade dispute by delaying the ban until 30 September while efforts continue to find a lasting solution.

With a reprieve in place, Frost and Lewis urged Brussels to adopt a softer approach to the implementation of the Protocol – a treaty the Conservative peer helped to negotiate – or else risk further economic disruption and possibly even upsetting the peace in Northern Ireland.

The potential prohibition on chilled meats from Great Britain is one result of Brexit’s contentious Protocol, which has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

But Unionists – who have demonstrated against the UK-EU treaty in recent months – have complained the terms are splitting Northern Ireland from Great Britain and hitting the pockets of businesses, with suppliers either giving up exporting across the Irish Sea or facing added checks and costs to do so.

Writing in the Irish Times, the ministers said: “Opposition is growing, including among many people who are not normally active in political life. That is not a stable basis for the future.

“The current process to resolve all these difficulties is not working and risks creating a series of rolling crises as we lurch from one deadline to another.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Wednesday’s agreement to extend by three months the right to circulate British sausages and chilled meats in Northern Ireland is welcome, but addresses only a small part of the underlying problem.

“In short, a seriously unbalanced situation is developing in the way the Protocol is operating – this risks economic harm in Northern Ireland and damage, in turn, to the essential balance within the Belfast Agreement itself.”

The Conservative frontbenchers called for a “new balance in the way the Protocol is operated” to be put into place “rapidly” and questioned how the EU’s insistence on stricter application of the Protocol would help matters.

“If operating the Protocol on the current basis is making the situation worse, then how can pressing for an even more rigorous assertion of it make sense?” they asked.

The pair said that the UK would have to “consider all our options” if no solution is forthcoming as ministers have “an overriding responsibility and obligation to support peace” in Northern Ireland, in what will likely be read as a further threat to act unilaterally to suspend irksome elements of the Protocol.

The Prime Minister, at a joint press conference with German leader Merkel, said he hoped the “wurst is behind us” when it came to the chilled meat saga.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie