Slimmed down contingent of Ministers likely to travel abroad for St Patrick's Day this year

Leo Varadkar poses for selfies with people watching the St Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York City in 2018 when he was serving as Taoiseach.

A NUMBER OF Government Ministers are likely to travel abroad for St Patrick’s Day this year, it is understood.

However, it is believed there are no plans for the usual mass exodus of politicians abroad given public health concerns.

It is tradition for Ministers and Ministers of State to travel to different destinations around the globe to mark St Patrick’s Day.

In recent years about 30 Ministerial trips abroad for St Patrick’s Day have taken place each year.

2019 was the last time Ministers got the nod for the junket on a large-scale, with ministers visiting all 27 EU capitals – including London.

In 2020 there was a pared back contingent of Ministers allowed to travel for the celebrations, with none permitted last year due to the pandemic.

No mass exodus of Ministers this year

While plans are currently still being worked on, it is understood that other senior Ministers in Government, other than the Taoiseach, will be permitted to travel for the St Patrick’s Day events.

As the pandemic eases, it is understood that Government is keen to return to promoting Ireland abroad, but only at a safe pace.

Last week, The Journal reported that Taoiseach Micheál Martin plans to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC in March.

Last year, due to Covid-19, the Taoiseach held virtual meetings with Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

It is understood that work has begun between Irish officials and their US counterparts behind the scenes on plans for this year’s visit.

When asked in the Dáil last week about expanding Ireland’s Global Ireland plan which involves doubling Ireland’s global footprint abroad through a series of new embassies and promoting cultural programmes overseas, the Taoiseach said:

“As the House will be aware, as a result of the pandemic it was not possible to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the traditional way last year, with most events moving online.

“We hope that it may be possible to resume some in-person events this year, depending on public health developments, which remain the most important consideration.”

The Taoiseach is set to attend the Irish Funds dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday 16 March, with the shamrock ceremony likely to take place on St Patrick’s Day in the White House.

The Taoiseach will return home in time for the pandemic commemoration event which is due to take place on Sunday 20 March.

This will be Martin’s last opportunity as Taoiseach to visit with the US president before the rotation of Leo Varadkar into the role in December 2022.