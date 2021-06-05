#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

Second night of protests in Minneapolis over fatal shooting of man by US marshals

Winston Boogie Smith Jr died on Thursday night in Minneapolis.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 12:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,537 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459067
Police stand guard after protesters start fires after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.
Image: PA
Police stand guard after protesters start fires after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.
Police stand guard after protesters start fires after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr.
Image: PA

PROTESTERS FACED OFF with police again last night in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of a man by members of a US marshals task force.

Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr showed fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard in the city in the US state of Minnesota.

It is the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting on Thursday in Minneapolis’ Uptown area.

embedded260187442 Protesters are arrested by police. Source: PA

Authorities said 32-year-old Smith was wanted on suspicion of a weapons violation and had fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle.

Members of the US marshals fugitive task force had been trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being in possession of a gun.

Family and friends described Smith as a father-of-three who was often harassed by police.

They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

embedded260187414 Flowers and candles are arranged after a vigil was held for Winston Boogie Smith Jr. Source: PA

Police said some people vandalised buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting on Thursday.

Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson and damage to property.

The fatal shooting comes with Minneapolis still on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Centre in April.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie