Man arrested in connection with murder of Miriam Burns (75) released without charge

A MAN ARRESTED in relation to the murder investigation of Miriam Burns has been released without charge.

The body of the 75-year-old woman was found on Monday afternoon at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

A murder investigation was commenced with results from a post-mortem indicating she suffered a violent death.

Gardaí had arrested a man in his 50s but gardaí confirmed this afternoon he has been released without charge.

Advertisement

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone to come forward if they were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday 12 August, 2022 and 1pm on Monday 15 August, 2022 and observed any activity which drew their attention.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are also asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.