Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Man arrested in connection with murder of Miriam Burns (75) released without charge

The woman’s body was found on Monday afternoon at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 4,313 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5843403

A MAN ARRESTED in relation to the murder investigation of Miriam Burns has been released without charge. 

The body of the 75-year-old woman was found on Monday afternoon at her home in Ardshanavooley, Killarney.

A murder investigation was commenced with results from a post-mortem indicating she suffered a violent death.

Gardaí had arrested a man in his 50s but gardaí confirmed this afternoon he has been released without charge.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone to come forward if they were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday 12 August, 2022 and 1pm on Monday 15 August, 2022 and observed any activity which drew their attention.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are also asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie