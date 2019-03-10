This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook

The case relates to false advertisements featuring the presenter appearing on the platform.

By Sean Murray Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 11:25 AM
47 minutes ago 8,878 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532988
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

JOURNALIST AND PRESENTER Miriam O’Callaghan has filed High Court proceedings against Facebook.

O’Callaghan told the Sunday Times newspaper in January that she was planning to sue the social media giant, alleging that fake advertisements using her name and photo were being promoted on the platform. 

These advertisements featured false adverts for a face cream, and her solicitor had been complaining to Facebook about the ads since last June, she said.

Callers into the RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline with Joe Duffy last summer said they’d seen the advert and had bought the product believing it had been endorsed by O’Callaghan. 

The case was filed by O’Callaghan on Friday, and she is being represented by solicitor Paul Tweed. There is no date as of yet for when the case will be heard before the court.

It’s understood the presenter is seeking damages and requesting that all adverts featuring her that are like the ones that have been appearing on the platform be banned. 

Tweed told TheJournal.ie: “Notwithstanding assurances received from Facebook, these fake advertisements continue to pop up and are a major cause for concern for Miriam, and also for other clients.

“This will now have to be determined by the courts.”

A Facebook spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that it does not comment on legal action, but advised of its previous statement in this matter.

The spokesperson said: “Since Miriam raised this issue, we have removed a large volume of false ads featuring Miriam as well as associated pages and ad accounts and we will continue to remove these ads. We are working hard to enhance our efforts to detect and keep this kind of activity off our platform, including increasing our safety, security and review team to 30,000 people this year.”

It’s understood that the social media platform has also removed a large volume of adverts on the foot of further investigations into such practices. Facebook also urges people to flag adverts that they believe may violate its policies or don’t belong on its platforms. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'My name is Lavinia': First rape survivor to waive anonymity tells her story
    88,457  24
    2
    		'A true broadcasting legend': Marian Richardson bids farewell to RTÉ
    65,302  32
    3
    		Explainer: Here's what scrapping seasonal clock changes will mean
    50,099  72
    Fora
    1
    		How to avoid hefty payouts for misusing security cameras in the workplace
    357  0
    2
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    169  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland fight all the way but are no match for France in front of record crowd
    56,720  19
    2
    		As it happened: Manchester City vs Watford, Premier League
    41,257  26
    3
    		'There were times when I didn't even ask how much I was getting for the fights - I'd just find out afterwards'
    28,693  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried on 6 high street boilersuits so you don't have to
    4,291  0
    2
    		We asked you which songs always make you cry, and you guys spilled the details
    4,227  7
    3
    		As ethical and sustainable fashion get their moment in the sun, MURALA is an Irish brand you need to know about
    4,163  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    Primary school website taken over by hardcore porn after IT mixup
    DRUGS
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    GARDAí
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    Two men and woman arrested in Limerick after cannabis, loaded pistol and silencer seized
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    PSNI
    Man (38) who died in suspected murder-suicide named as Russell Steele
    Man (38) who died in suspected murder-suicide named as Russell Steele
    'An unspeakable tragedy': Woman and teenage daughter found dead in Newry flat named
    Police 'not looking for anyone else' after bodies of three people found in Newry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie