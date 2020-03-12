Poll: Are you worried about misinformation around the coronavirus?

AS NEWS ABOUT Covid-19 continues to dominate the media and public discourse, misinformation has been flooding social media and instant messaging services.
As the virus continues to spread, so too do rumours about the outbreak – from the communities affected to drinking water every 15 minutes to protect you to the virus.
Social media platforms have acted relatively fast to promote accurate sources of information but that hasn’t stopped for misinformation being spread.
So, today we’re asking: Are you worried about misinformation around the coronavirus?
Have you gotten a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. Mail answers@thejournal.ie
