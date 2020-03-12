This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you worried about misinformation around the coronavirus?

Separating fact from fiction can be difficult with the level of speculation on social media.

By Adam Daly Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 9,507 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043308
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Ruhl
Image: Shutterstock/Alex Ruhl

AS NEWS ABOUT Covid-19 continues to dominate the media and public discourse, misinformation has been flooding social media and instant messaging services. 

As the virus continues to spread, so too do rumours about the outbreak – from the communities affected to drinking water every 15 minutes to protect you to the virus. 

Social media platforms have acted relatively fast to promote accurate sources of information but that hasn’t stopped for misinformation being spread. 

So, today we’re asking: Are you worried about misinformation around the coronavirus? 


Poll Results:

Yes (954)
No (407)
Somewhat (311)



Have you gotten a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. Mail answers@thejournal.ie

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

