Missile attack on residential building in Odessa kills eight

Residents stand covered by blankets next to their houses damaged by Russian shelling in Odessa.

UKRAINE HAS ACCUSED Russia of killing eight people, including an infant, in a strike on the southern city of Odessa that all but buried hopes of a truce for Orthodox Easter.

It also comes as the situation in the shattered port city of Mariupol remains bleak. The latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians failed, and the situation facing an embattled unit of Ukrainian fighters sheltering in tunnels under a sprawling steel mill there appeared increasingly desperate.

It comes as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are to visit Kyiv today as the war enters its third month – and with fierce battles continuing in the country’s east.

A series of European leaders have already travelled to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and underscore their support, but the United States – a leading donor of finances and weaponry – had yet to send any top officials.

Asked by AFP to comment on the highly sensitive trip by two of President Joe Biden’s top cabinet members, the State Department declined.

Zelenskyy, who announced the visit, also issued a new call for a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “to end the war.”

“I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it,” Zelenskyy said, adding he was “not afraid” to meet the Russian leader.

But he again stressed that Kyiv would abandon talks with Moscow if its troops in Mariupol were killed.

Zelenskyy also criticized a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kyiv.

“There is no justice and no logic in this order,” he said.

Zelenskyy addresses a press conference with international media in an underground metro station. 23 April. Source: ABACA/PA Images

Around 200 residents gathered at a designated evacuation point in Mariupol yesterday but were “dispersed” by Russian forces, city official Petro Andryushchenko said on Telegram, adding: “The evacuation was thwarted.”

He claimed others had been told to board buses headed to places controlled by Russia.

Mariupol, which the Kremlin claims to have “liberated”, is pivotal to Russia’s war plans to forge a land bridge to Russian-occupied Crimea – and possibly beyond as far as Moldova.

Ukraine says hundreds of its forces and civilians are holed up inside the Mariupol steel plant. Kyiv has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to allow civilians – many barely surviving with little or no access to food or water – to exit safely.

But yesterday a Ukrainian presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovich, said Russian forces had resumed air strikes on the factory.

“Our defenders hold on regardless of the very difficult situation and even carry out counter-raids,” he said.

Eight dead in Odessa

Further west, a missile struck a residential building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, killing eight people, including a three-month-old baby, and wounding at least 18, according to Zelenskyy.

“It looks like killing children is Russia’s new national idea,” Zelenskyy said in his daily address to the nation, vowing to bring those responsible to justice. “All those bastards will answer for every death.”

And Russia’s defence ministry also said it had targeted a major depot stocking foreign weapons near Odessa, attacks that upended the relative calm the city has enjoyed since the beginning of the war.

The Russian ministry also charged that Ukrainian special services in Odessa were preparing a “provocation with the use of toxic chemical substances” that could then be blamed on Russia. Western powers have accused Russia in the past of making such accusations as a cover or diversion for attacks its own forces are planning.

‘Evacuate if you can’

In the Luhansk region in the east, six civilians died yesterday from Russian shelling in the village of Girske, governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

Earlier, Gaiday said shelling was “round the clock” and urged people near the front to “evacuate if you have the chance”.

The latest fighting came a day after a senior Russian military officer announced the beginning of “the second phase of the special operation.”

“One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine,” Major General Rustam Minnekaev said.

Russian forces, which withdrew from around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine after being frustrated in their attempts to take the capital, already occupy much of the eastern Donbas region and the south.

Minnekaev said the focus was to “provide a land corridor to Crimea,” which Russia annexed in 2014, and possibly towards Transnistria, a breakaway pro-Russian region of Moldova where the general claimed Russian-speaking people were “being oppressed”.

‘What could be worse’

After changing their strategic focus to southern and eastern Ukraine, Russian forces left behind a trail of indiscriminate destruction around Kyiv, including in the commuter town of Bucha.

A United Nations mission to Bucha documented “the unlawful killing, including by summary execution, of some 50 civilians there”, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Russian forces had “indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes”.

Tania Boikiv, 52, said Russian troops took her husband from their home in Bucha, held him for two weeks, then beat him to death as they retreated.

“The most terrible thing in my life is that my husband, my loved one, is gone,” she told AFP. “I don’t know what could be worse.”

Also yesterday, Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia’s region of Kursk, which borders Ukraine, said on Telegram that a Russian border post had been hit by Ukrainian mortar fire, although there were no casualties.

