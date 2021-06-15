Have you seen Abbie? Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Athlone girl (15)

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in finding 15-year-old Abbie O’Brien in Athlone.

She was last seen at her home in Monksland, Athlone, Co. Roscommon last Sunday.

She’s described being 5’6″ in height with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an all-black outfit.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information on Abbie’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Athlone on (090) 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.