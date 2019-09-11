Gardaí seeking public's help in locating teenager missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old from Dublin.

Colin Doyle was last seen in Ballinteer at around 7pm on Monday.

He is described as being 5’4 in height, of a medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black runners, dark coloured shorts, a pink, orange and white t-shirt, and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock garda station on 01 6665283, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.