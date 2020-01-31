Gardaí 'very concerned' for missing 39-year-old in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have launched a public appeal to locate a missing 39-year-old from Tallaght in Dublin.

Laurence Bryan (39) was last seen in the Tallaght area of Dublin on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

He is described as being 5’9 in height, with a broad build, dark brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a distinctive large scar on the back of his neck. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Laurence’s family are very concerned for his wellbeing and are asking if anyone has seen Laurence or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.