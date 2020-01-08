Gardaí 'concerned' for the welfare of missing 47-year-old in Wexford

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been launched to locate a missing 47-year-old man in Wexford.

John O’Brien, went missing from his home in the Ballycanew area of Co Wexford yesterday and gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in locating his whereabouts.

John is described as being 5’11 in height, of slim build, with dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen leaving his home in his Grey Mitsubishi Crew cab, which has yet to be located.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may know where John is, or who may have seen him, is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.