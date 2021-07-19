Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 48-year-old man.

Declan Scanlon was last seen in the Glasheen area of Cork city this morning.

He is described as being around six feet tall with a stocky build, grey hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a long-sleeved top, black shorts and flip-flops when last seen.

Gardaí and Declan’s family say they are “concerned for his welfare”.

Anyone with information on Declan’s whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.