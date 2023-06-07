Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of Mayo woman who has been missing since last week

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 38-year-old woman missing from Co Mayo.

Bernie Muldoon has been missing from her home in Ballina, Co Mayo since Friday, 2 June.

Gardaí said she left Ballina on Friday to travel to Dublin and stayed overnight in Dundrum. She then left Dundrum on Saturday morning to go into the city centre and has not been seen since.

She is described as being approximately 5’3″ inches in height with a slim figure, dark hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Gardaí and Bernie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Bernie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.