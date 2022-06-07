Gardaí appeal for help in tracing 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

Callum Haverty went missing in the South Circular Road area of Dublin 8 on Friday afternoon, 3 June 2022.

He is described as being approximately 5′ 7″ inches in height with a slim build. He has blonde hair and green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Callum’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement