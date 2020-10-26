#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí issue appeal for 14-year-old boy missing from Dublin

Cameron Cunningham went missing yesterday from his home in Tallaght.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 26 Oct 2020, 1:43 PM
45 minutes ago 8,355 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245338
Image: Garda Pres Office
Image: Garda Pres Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal, seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old boy.

Cameron Cunningham went missing yesterday from his home in Tallaght.

He is is described as being 5’9” in height, with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, white runners and a green Crosshatch jacket.

Anyone with any information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie