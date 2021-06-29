NI police say missing four-year-old girl may be in Donegal

POLICE IN DERRY have issued another appeal for help in locating a missing four-year-old girl who is possibly in Donegal.

Scarlet Duddy was reported missing yesterday and was last seen shortly before midday leaving a play centre in Springtown Industrial Estate on Springtown Road, Derry in the company of a woman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they believe this woman to be a relative and that she and Scarlet “may possibly be in County Donegal”.

The PSNI yesterday evening first issued an appeal about the missing child.

The child has been described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us,” McManus said.

“I am also appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Scarlet, or knows of her whereabouts to call us on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.”