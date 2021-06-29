#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

NI police say missing four-year-old girl may be in Donegal

Scarlet Duddy was last seen at midday yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 12:55 PM
45 minutes ago 2,646 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5480348
Scarlet Duddy.
Image: PSNI
Scarlet Duddy.
Scarlet Duddy.
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN DERRY have issued another appeal for help in locating a missing four-year-old girl who is possibly in Donegal. 

Scarlet Duddy was reported missing yesterday and was last seen shortly before midday leaving a play centre in Springtown Industrial Estate on Springtown Road, Derry in the company of a woman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they believe this woman to be a relative and that she and Scarlet “may possibly be in County Donegal”. 

The PSNI yesterday evening first issued an appeal about the missing child.

The child has been described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us,” McManus said. 

“I am also appealing to anyone who believes they have seen Scarlet, or knows of her whereabouts to call us on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.”

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie