Gardaí appeal for woman missing from Gorey home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in tracing the whereabouts of 50-year-old Deirdre Redmond who is missing in the Gorey area of Co Wexford.

Deirdre has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6in in height and of slim build.

When last seen she was wearing a purple top and dark jeans.

She was last seen leaving her house in Gorey at approximately 2pm yesterday, 11 July.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.