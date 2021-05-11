Gardaí renew appeal for missing Dublin teenager

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY renewed their appeal to the public for help in tracing a missing 17-year-old boy.

Rory Carr has been missing from Balbriggan in Dublin since 1 May 2021.

He was last seen at 9am that Saturday morning.

Rory is described as being 5’10″ in height with a medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and Rory’s family say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.