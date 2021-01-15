Gardaí issue appeal for two teenage girls aged 16 and 15 missing since last Friday

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal after two teenager girls went missing from Dundalk, Louth.

Anne Quilton McAreavey (16) and Gabrielle Quilton McAreavey, (15) have been missing since 8 January.

Anne is described as being 5ft 1in with brown hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

Gabrielle is described as being 5ft 3in with brown hair, slim build and with brown eyes.

Anne and Gabrielle were last seen in the Dundalk area and are believed to be currently with one another.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.