Family 'very concerned' for welfare of missing Carlow man

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph Savage from Co Carlow.

The 32-year-old was last seen in the Bagenalstown area of the county on Monday 11 May.

Joseph is described as being approximately 5’10″, of stocky build with blue to green eyes and short fair hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

“Gardaí and Joseph’s family are very concerned for his welfare,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.