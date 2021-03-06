Body found in search for missing kayaker in Kildare

THE BODY OF a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare last weekend has been recovered.

Declan Reid had been missing since he and his eight-year-old son got into difficulty in the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy last Sunday.

It is understood that their kayak overturned at the popular beauty spot and that Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat before the child was rescued by a passer-by.

By the time the passer-by made it back to help the father he could no longer be seen.

A multi-agency search operation has been underway since Sunday evening with the garda water unit assisted by local gardaí, civil defence and local volunteers.

Mr Reid’s body was recovered at 4pm today as the search operation continued along the River Barrow.

His body will be removed from the scene shortly, and taken to the mortuary in Naas for a post-mortem examination.