#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 6 March 2021
Advertisement

Body found in search for missing kayaker in Kildare

Declan Reid had been missing since he and his son got into difficulty at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy on Sunday.

By Adam Daly Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 6:09 PM
9 minutes ago 2,114 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5374031
Image: PA/NiallCarson
Image: PA/NiallCarson

THE BODY OF a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare last weekend has been recovered. 

Declan Reid had been missing since he and his eight-year-old son got into difficulty in the water at Ardreigh Lock outside Athy last Sunday.

It is understood that their kayak overturned at the popular beauty spot and that Mr Reid managed to keep his son afloat before the child was rescued by a passer-by.

By the time the passer-by made it back to help the father he could no longer be seen.

A multi-agency search operation has been underway since Sunday evening with the garda water unit assisted by local gardaí, civil defence and local volunteers.

Mr Reid’s body was recovered at 4pm today as the search operation continued along the River Barrow.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His body will be removed from the scene shortly, and taken to the mortuary in Naas for a post-mortem examination.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie